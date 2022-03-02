GBI investigating officer involved shooting

from Georgia Bureau of Investigation:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting Polk County, GA. The Polk County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, February 28, 2022. One man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. One officer sustained minor injuries.

Preliminary information indicates that Polk County PD officers were investigating a man on a four wheeler and lost sight of him after he rode into some woods. Due to the proximity of the area to the city limits of Cedartown, Polk County PD asked the Cedartown Police Department to assist. They set up a perimeter in the area of Cedar Oak Way and during this time, the man on the four wheeler, later identified as Taylor McGhee, age 31, of Cedartown, ran over a Cedartown PD officer with his four wheeler.

At this time, Cedartown PD and Polk County PD officers shot at McGhee. McGhee got away on the four wheeler, however, he was located and taken into custody a short time later by Polk County PD. It was discovered that McGhee was shot during the initial incident so he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

McGhee has been booked into the Polk County Jail. Polk County PD has charged McGhee with possession of methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime. The officer that was ran over sustained minor abrasions.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting and the aggravated assault on the police officer. Additional charges are pending. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 20th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.