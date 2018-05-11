Despite Reports, Parole Hearing For Judith Ann Neelley Is Still Set For May 23

WEIS RADIO

[Montgomery, Alabama] Despite recent media reports indicating Judith Ann Neelley has waived or attempted to waive parole, that hearing is still slated to take place May 23 in Montgomery according to the Alabama Board of Pardon & Paroles.

AL.com reported April 30 that Neelley wanted to waive the hearing. Neeley wrote in a letter obtained exclusively by Al.com “I know that now is not the right time. In order to spare the Millican family the pain and trauma of having to attend the hearing, I have agreed to waive my right to be considered for parole at this time.”

An email to WEIS News from the Board of Pardon and Paroles on Thursday said “For the sake of making necessary clarification to the public and all involved stakeholders, including those who have received official hearing notifications from the Board, the Board reports that no official waiver process has occurred in her case as would be required for the Board to give effect to Ms. Neelley’s expressed intentions.”

That email went onto say “Unless and until the required waiver process is completed by Ms. Neelley, the Board will move forward with conducting her scheduled hearing and will consider Ms. Neelley for parole like any other parole-eligible inmate.”

Neelley was originally sentenced to die for the 1982 rape and slaying of a 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican, however, outgoing Gov. Fob James commuted her sentence

Cassie Millican, who is married to Lisa Ann Millican’s brother, Calvin, is convinced the reports that Neelley was waiving her hearing were designed to derail the family’s effort to oppose her release.

According to the Alabama Board of Pardon and Paroles website, the hearing is still scheduled to take place as originally stated on May 23.