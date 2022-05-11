Dawgs sweep Perry in Elite Eight, will be at LaGrange for semifinals

For more photos from the Elite Eight games, click here https://camerachik.smugmug.com/2021-22-Baseball/CHS/Varsity-Baseball

Cedartown Bulldogs baseball has stamped their ticket to the Final Four round of the Georgia High School Association Class AAAA State Baseball Championships for only the third time in program history after sweeping the Perry Panthers in the Elite Eight round of the playoffs on Monday.

GAME 1: Cedartown 8, Perry 3

In the first game of the best-of-three series, Cedartown got things moving in the first inning when Reece Tanner doubled in two runs.

The Dawgs tallied three runs in the sixth inning. The rally was led by a walk by MJ Holiday, a single by Tanner, and by Tony Ware.

Jay O’Neal got the start for Cedartown, going the distance as he surrendered only three runs on seven hits, striking out five and did not allow a walk.

The Bulldogs totaled 11 hits. Xavier Holiday, Tanner, and Cole Dingler each collected multiple hits for CHS. X Holiday led the team in hitting, going 3-4 at the plate.

GAME 2: Perry 2, Cedartown 5

In the second game, Cedartown fired up the offense in the first inning, when Eli Barrow doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

The Dawgs went on to score three runs in the sixth inning. A single by Tony Ware and an error on a ball put in play by Denver Nale.

Starting pitcher MJ Holiday went three innings, allowing just one run on four hits, striking out four. Xavier Holiday took over on the hill in the 4th inning, going four innings, allowing one run on three hits, striking out three. Neither of the Holiday brothers allowed a walk in the game.

UP NEXT: Cedartown at LaGrange – GHSA Class AAAA State Semifinals

The LaGrange Grangers defeated Heritage-Catoosa in three games to move on to the Final Four, setting up a showdown with their old region rival Cedartown.

First pitch of the series is set for 5:00 PM on Saturday, May 14, with play-by-play coverage available on WGAA Radio and live video on the NFHS Network.