Children’s Clothing Bank

Democrats for governor pitch tax cuts, with more spending in some areas ATLANTA — Tax cuts coexisted with higher spending on education and health care when Democrats running for governor laid out their positions this week. At a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting on Monday, as early voters headed to the polls, several candidates said they would address affordability […]

Republicans for Georgia governor finally face each other in debate as voters head to polls ATLANTA — The only major debate between Republican candidates for Georgia governor brimmed with personal attacks and appeals to President Donald Trump’s followers and offered less to guide voters on policy directions. The debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and aired by Georgia Public Broadcasting took place Monday as Georgians started heading to the […]

Pending cuts to Georgia Medicaid payments could affect children who need therapy ATLANTA — Therapists who help children with disabilities learn how to hold a crayon, walk and talk say their services to low-income families could be sharply reduced by proposed Medicaid rate cuts. The government is not directly reducing payments. But two of the three contractors who manage Medicaid for Georgia sent letters to therapists recently […]

Head of Georgia investment fund accused of wire fraud ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors charged the founder of a Georgia investment vehicle with wire fraud Thursday in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme. Edwin Brant Frost IV, owner and president of the defunct First Liberty Building and Loan, allegedly scammed those in his orbit in what the FBI and prosecutors described as a “classic” Ponzi […]

Georgia election board considers mandating hand-marked paper ballots ATLANTA — After Georgia lawmakers failed to act on their self-imposed deadline to overhaul the state’s election machinery, a panel of appointees to the board that regulates elections narrowly voted Wednesday to consider a rule that would require hand-marked paper ballots. Two years ago, the Legislature passed a law that makes the current voting system […]

Preservationists pressure chemical company for pledge against mining near Okefenokee ATLANTA — People who want to protect the Okefenokee delivered a petition with 26,000 signatures Wednesday to a company they fear might mine near the swamp, asking for a permanent pledge not to. Last year, conservationists assembled about $60 million to buy a stretch of land adjacent to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge that was owned by […]

Georgia Congressman David Scott, 80, dies ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. David Scott, a Democrat who made history as the first African American to chair the House Agriculture Committee, has died, his office announced Wednesday. Scott, 80, had represented the 13th congressional district for nearly a quarter century, representing much of the area south and east of Atlanta. “To the public, he […]

Kemp declares state of emergency for more than half of Georgia as wildfires rage ATLANTA — An extended spell of dry weather has led to major wildfires in South Georgia, prompting Gov. Brian Kemp to declare a state of emergency covering more than half the state. Kemp’s order on Wednesday covers 91 of Georgia’s 159 counties. It will be in effect for 30 days and includes a ban on […]

Candidates for Georgia governor present to manufacturers’ forum ATLANTA — With weeks to go before Georgia’s primary election, nearly all the leading candidates for governor attended a forum Tuesday in hopes of distinguishing themselves from their competitors. Only Keisha Lance Bottoms, a Democrat and former Atlanta mayor, skipped the event at The Battery Atlanta hosted by the Georgia Association of Manufacturers. Republicans Chris […]