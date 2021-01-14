Cedartown, Rockmart lobbies closing to the public Friday

Cedartown, GA, January 14, 2021 – Cedartown and Rockmart officials jointly announced the closing of their municipal lobbies today. The closure affects public access to Cedartown City Hall, the Cedartown Police Department, Rockmart City Hall and the Rockmart Police Department.

The closure, effective Friday, Jan. 15, is due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Polk County. All lobbies will be closed until further notice.

Essential functions including water services, public safety, public works and code enforcement will not be interrupted, municipal leaders explained. Staff members from both cities will return calls in the same manner as if the lobbies were open for access.

For Cedartown residents:

Cedartown building permits and business licenses will be handled via appointment only by calling 770-748-3220. Those seeking water service can still complete their applications by using Cedartown’s drive-thru window at City Hall, 201 East Avenue.

Payments for water service can be made over the phone by calling 844-699-2849 or 770-748-3220, via the drive-thru window, or in the drop box located beside the drive-thru window or online at cedartownpay.com. Please note the drive-thru window will be closed from 1-2 p.m. Those in need of additional services can call Cedartown City Hall at 770-748-3220.

For Cedartown Police matters, including obtaining copies of police reports or general information, residents must call 770-748-4123.

For Rockmart residents:

Rockmart building permits and business licenses will be handled via appointment only by calling 770-684-5454. Those seeking water service can still complete their applications by using Rockmart’s drive-thru window at the Rockmart Municipal Building, 316 North Piedmont Avenue.

Payments for water service can be made over the phone by calling 770-684-5454, via the drive-thru window, or in the drop box located beside the drive-thru window or online at www.rockmart-ga.gov. Those in need of additional services can call 770-684-5454.

For Rockmart Police matters, including obtaining copies of police reports or general information, residents must call 770-684-6558.