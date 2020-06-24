Cedartown Recreation Department announces fall sports registrations

The Cedartown Recreation Department is currently registering for their fall sports programs.
Offerings Include:
- TACKLE FOOTBALL (2ND – 5TH GRADE); $60.00
- TACKLE FOOTBALL (6TH GRADE): $60.00
- TACKLE CHEER (2ND-6TH GRADE): $40.00
- FLAG FOOTBALL (K-1ST GRADE): $40.00
- FLAG CHEER (K-1ST GRADE): $40.00
- SOFTBALL (5-12 YEARS OF AGE): $45.00
- SOCCER 5-10 YEARS OF AGE): $40.00
- SOCCER 11-13 YEARS OF AGE): $50.00
Registration will be held at the Bert Wood Park Gym from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on the following dates:
- Tuesday, June 23, 2020
- Thursday, June 25, 2020
- Tuesday, July 7, 2020
- Thursday, July 9, 2020
- Tuesday, July 14, 2020
- Thursday, July 16, 2020
The Cedartown Recreation Department accepts cash, check or credit card.
A copy of your child’s birth certificate must be on file before child is permitted to participate. **Please bring a copy of the birth certificate to registration
For additional information please email: recreation@cedartowngeorgia.gov
or call 770-748-7783.