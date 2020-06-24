Cedartown Recreation Department announces fall sports registrations

The Cedartown Recreation Department is currently registering for their fall sports programs.

Offerings Include:

  • TACKLE FOOTBALL (2ND – 5TH GRADE); $60.00
  • TACKLE FOOTBALL (6TH GRADE): $60.00
  • TACKLE CHEER (2ND-6TH GRADE): $40.00
  • FLAG FOOTBALL (K-1ST GRADE): $40.00
  • FLAG CHEER (K-1ST GRADE): $40.00
  • SOFTBALL (5-12 YEARS OF AGE): $45.00
  • SOCCER 5-10 YEARS OF AGE): $40.00
  • SOCCER 11-13 YEARS OF AGE): $50.00

Registration will be held at the Bert Wood Park Gym from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, June 23, 2020
  • Thursday, June 25, 2020
  • Tuesday, July 7, 2020
  • Thursday, July 9, 2020
  • Tuesday, July 14, 2020
  • Thursday, July 16, 2020

The Cedartown Recreation Department accepts cash, check or credit card.

A copy of your child’s birth certificate must be on file before child is permitted to participate. **Please bring a copy of the birth certificate to registration

For additional information please email: recreation@cedartowngeorgia.gov
or call 770-748-7783.