Cedartown Recreation Department announces fall sports registrations

The Cedartown Recreation Department is currently registering for their fall sports programs.

Offerings Include:

TACKLE FOOTBALL (2ND – 5TH GRADE); $60.00

TACKLE FOOTBALL (6TH GRADE): $60.00

TACKLE CHEER (2ND-6TH GRADE): $40.00

FLAG FOOTBALL (K-1ST GRADE): $40.00

FLAG CHEER (K-1ST GRADE): $40.00

SOFTBALL (5-12 YEARS OF AGE): $45.00

SOCCER 5-10 YEARS OF AGE): $40.00

SOCCER 11-13 YEARS OF AGE): $50.00

Registration will be held at the Bert Wood Park Gym from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Thursday, July 16, 2020

The Cedartown Recreation Department accepts cash, check or credit card.

A copy of your child’s birth certificate must be on file before child is permitted to participate. **Please bring a copy of the birth certificate to registration

For additional information please email: recreation@cedartowngeorgia.gov

or call 770-748-7783.