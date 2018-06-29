Cedartown Police and GBI investigating fatal shooting

The investigation continues into the death of a Cedartown man, found lying in the street, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
According to Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier, 40-year-old Ronald Morris Bentley was found dead on the scene in the middle of the intersection of East Gibson Street and Park Street early in the morning on Sunday, June 24.
A call to 911 was first received at about 5:15 a.m. that morning of shots being fired in the area, followed by another call six minutes later, reporting that someone was lying in the street.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome says that no suspects are in custody at this time.
CPD and the GBI are continuing to jointly investigate the details involved in the fatal shooting.
Chief Newsome asks that anyone with information on this case to please contact the police department at 770-748-4123.