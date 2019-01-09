Cedartown High School for the 2nd consecutive year has collected the most units of life-saving blood of any high school in the Blood Assurance region

Media Release

Cedartown High School collected 313 units of life-saving blood in 2018 making it the #1 collecting high school in all 5 states of the Blood Assurance coverage area for the 2nd year in a row. These tremendous efforts are lead by Brigitte Tillery, blood drive coordinator and CHS Healthcare Science and Technology and Nursing Assistant Instructors who also reached her 4 gallon milestone this year as well.

In addition to Ms. Tillery’s leadership, the success of these blood drives is also due to the terrific efforts and assistance of the CHS HOSA students. These students also helped out at the 1st Annual Detective Hearne Memorial Drive hosted by the Polk County Police Department in September of this year.

“This is such an incredible accomplishment for a high school to collect so many units in a single year, and for Cedartown High School to do it back-to-back speaks volumes about the leadership of Ms. Tillery, her HOSA students, and the entire Cedartown community,” said Mandy Perry, Community Liaison of Blood Assurance. “Blood Assurance, as well as the over 900 local lives it helped save, is deeply grateful for the support and partnership of Cedartown High School and its community.”

Cedartown High School hosted 3 blood drives in 2018, and plans to host the first in 2019 on Tuesday, February 5 from 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. These drives are open to the public and donors can schedule an appointment to donate online at https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/112510 or by texting BAGIVE to 444999.

Donors must be 18 years old, 16 and 17 year olds with parental consent, weight at least 110 lbs, and be in good general health to donate. For more info on blood donation, please visit www.bloodassurance.org.