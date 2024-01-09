Casey sworn in as newest Cedartown City Commissioner

The first meeting of the year marked the start of a new term for a long time city commissioner and the beginning of a new chapter for the recently elected Ryan Casey.

Casey, along with Commissioner Dale Tuck took the oath of office from Judge Ben Burch just as the first regular meeting of 2024 was called to order.

Casey, a Cedartown High School graduate, an Army vet, small business owner and employee at the Cedartown Home Depot, announced that he planned to seek a City Commission seat during qualifying week last year.

Both Casey and Tuck were unopposed in the at-large race for the two seats during the off-year municipal election.

Former Commissioner Andrew Carter did not seek a third term after announcing he was moving out of the city limits at the end of 2023.