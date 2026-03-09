Candidates set for Polk County’s May 19 General Primary

CEDARTOWN — The field of candidates is now officially set for Polk County’s May 19 General Primary, with the Board of Elections and Registration releasing the full list of qualified candidates across several local races.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s running in each contested race:

County Commissioner

District 1: Incumbent David McElwee faces a challenge from Chip Popham. Both are running as Republicans.

District 2: This seat drew the most candidates. Incumbent Linda Liles is seeking re-election on the Republican ticket alongside fellow Republicans Terry A. Marangakis and Johnny Crawford. Democrat Roderick Rah Rah Turner also qualified, setting up a cross-party contest in November if a Republican advances from the primary.

District 4: Three candidates qualified for the seat currently held by Hal Floyd — Republicans Marshelle Thaxton and Lee Burch, and Independent Cathy Sego-McGinnis.

Board of Education

District 1: Republicans Robin Forston and Greg Forrister are both vying for the seat.

District 2: Incumbent Bernard Morgan will face a Democratic primary challenge from Forrest McCombs Jr.

District 4: Republicans Nendra Wofford and Steven L. Wells are competing for the seat.

District 7: Incumbent Judi Renshaw is the sole qualifier, running as a Republican.

The General Primary is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

For a full list of qualified candidates or additional information, contact the Polk County Board of Elections and Registration at (770) 749-2103, or visit their office at 144 West Avenue in Cedartown.