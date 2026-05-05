4th Annual Friendly Baptist WMU BBQ!!

Friendly Baptist WMU will be having their 4th Annual BBQ
Saturday, May 16th.
Plates are $12.00 each
Includes BBQ, slaw, baked beans, slice of Bread and a dessert.
Friendly Baptist will have a table set up at Penny Pinchers this Thursday May 7th and Thursday, May 14th
from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm for anyone wishing to purchase a ticket.
You will pick up your plates on Saturday, May 16th from 11:30 am to 2:00 pm by ticket only.
The Friendly Baptist Church is located at
67 Friendly Baptist Church Rd
Cedartown, Ga 30125
Please come out and purchase your ticket while they last.