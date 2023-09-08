3rd Annual Walk for Life

Saturday, October 14, 2023

Register at http://www.wire2wirerunning.com

Race Route / Start-Finish & Parking:

* The 5K Course is USATF Certified and a Peachtree R.R. qualifier! Scenic and very fast, this beautiful route meanders among trees, a river, & bridges.

* The 5K and 1M will start and finish across the street from the Cedartown Welcome Center located at 609 S. Main St., Cedartown, GA.

* The Race Route will exit the Welcome Center and flow along the scenic, super-fast & flat, Silver Comet Trail on an out-and-back loop.

* There is plenty of parking at the Welcome Center as well as on the surface streets around the Cedartown Welcome Center location.

Race Day Schedule of Events:

*7:00 AM Race Day Registration Opens

*8:15 AM Race Day Registration Closes

*8:30 AM 5K & 1M Start Time

*9:45 AM Awards Presentation