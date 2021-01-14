UPDATE: Polk School District closes all events to general public

STAFF REPORTS:

Effectively Immediately for all Polk School District Events:

Due to a rise in the number of COVID cases outside of Polk School District, parents/guardians will be the only spectators allowed to attend winter sporting events.

We are making every effort to ensure the continued health of our student athletes so that they may stay in school and continue to compete in activities.

We ask for your patience and understanding during this ever-changing situation.

POSTED EARLIER:

Until further notice, home athletic events are closed to the general public.

Athletes are allowed two parent/guardian tickets each (siblings are not allowed).

Anyone that is allowed in the gate must wear a mask and social distance in the stands.

We will still allow GHSA passes, but will not allow our PSD employee badges as admission.

Any previously purchased ticket(s) from GoFan will be honored.

We are trying hard to put safeguards in place so that we can continue with school operations as normal as possible.

WGAA will broadcast all home and away varsity basketball games on radio and Facebook Live video.