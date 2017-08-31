Two suspects being sought in home invasion near Aragon

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are being sought in connection to a home invasion, according to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd.
Dodd said the pair – both white males, one wearing a red shirt and one with no shirt – were seen leaving a Gordon Road address near the intersection of Collard Valley Road.They are considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees them should immediately call 911, Dodd said.
Dodd said no one was hurt in the Gordon Road home invasion, but couldn’t provide any further details immediately as the incident had just happened at the time of this report.
We will update when we receive any additional information.