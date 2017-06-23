Three arrested in Polk County for child pornography

MEDIA RELEASE

Polk County, GA – Three (3) people were arrested and charged with crimes related to possession, of images of child pornography and other violations of Georgia laws after a several week long investigation by the Polk County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC). Those arrested were charged with crimes pursuant to O.C.G.A. 16-12-100(b)(8), Sexual Exploitation of Children. Additional charges may be forthcoming and other arrests may occur after analysis of seized digital devices.

As a result of this proactive investigation coordinated by the Polk County Police Department with the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, (4)Four search warrants were executed at separate locations in Polk County yesterday. Law enforcement officers conducting the searches were looking for evidence of possession and or distribution of child pornography using the internet.

Over the course of the operation, 21 digital devices were examined and 22 digital devices were seized as evidence. Over the course of the operation, 3 arrests were made as a result of evidence and information obtained during the search warrants. Those arrested were charged with OCGA 16-12-100(b)(8), Sexual Exploitation of Children as well as other criminal violations of Georgia laws. Additional charges may be forthcoming. Additional arrest warrants may be issued and other arrests may occur after analysis of seized digital devices.

Arrests from the search warrants were as follows:

Norman C. Layton (Rockmart) 35 W/M

12 Counts of Sexual Exploitations of Children

Joseph D. Davis (Cedartown) 23 W/M

6 Counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children

1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine

1 Count of Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime

Billy S. Knight (Cedartown) 44 W/M

1 Count of Manufacturing Marijuana

1 Count of Possession of Methamphetamine

1 Count of Possession of Tools for Commission of a Crime

The Polk County Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for all their assistance during the execution of this successful operation:

Georgia Bureau of Investigations United States Department of Homeland Security The Polk County Drug Task Force Rockmart Police Department Cedartown Police Department Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office

Without the assistance of all the agencies that participated in the execution of these investigations we would not have been able to conduct such a successful operation to protect the children of our community, and for that we are extremely grateful.