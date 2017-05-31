UPDATE: Teenager in stable condition; shot in parking lot of Polk School District Central Office

Updated 5/31/17 – 1:03 pm

Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome says the 17 year old shooting victim is in stable condition and awake in the hospital.

Previously posted:

Cedartown Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred on South College Street Tuesday evening.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, officers responded to the Polk School District Central Office at 8:30 pm Tuesday to a call of someone being shot.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old white male with a gunshot wound on the lawn in front of the office building.

He was transported to Floyd Medical Center where his condition is not known at this time.

Newsome said that there is no reason to believe that the incident was at all related to Polk School District in any way, other than it occurred on their property.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

Newsome asks that if anyone has any information relating to the shooting to please contact the Cedartown Police Department at (770) 748-4123.