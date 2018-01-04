UPDATE: Suspect shot during attempted armed robbery in critical condition

Updated: 1/3/18 11:24

Armed robbery suspect Matt Bridges is currently listed in critical condition at Floyd Medical Center, according to WRGA Radio News. The suspect was shot in chest, according to reports.

Original post: 1/3/18 6:10 a.m.

A man was taken to the hospital after he tried to rob a local appliance store at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome, a man wearing a ski mask walked into Rudy Wood’s Appliance and Home Furnishings on West Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. just as the store was closing and brandished a hand gun, demanding money.

A struggle then ensued between the store owner, Phil Smith and the suspect.

Newsome said that Smith was able to get the firearm away and then fired the gun, striking the suspect in the back and exiting the chest.

The suspect, identified as Matt Bridges, a former employee of the store, was transported to a Rome area hospital, where his condition is not known at this time.

Smith was treated at the scene with some minor cuts and bruises but was not transported to the hospital.

Newsome said the investigation is still ongoing and further updates will be provided.