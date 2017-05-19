Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

After a mainly dry week, the chance of showers and thunderstorms will begin to increase into the weekend.

Today, the National Weather Service is calling for just a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

However, those storms could be strong or possibly severe in places.

The best chance of storms will be Sunday into Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread on Sunday and some of those storms could become strong to severe, with damaging winds, hail and very heavy rainfall.

After fair conditions on Monday, another storm system could bring additional thunderstorms and heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

