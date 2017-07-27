Sen. Bill Heath Elected President of the Executive Council of the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses

MEDIA RELEASE

ATLANTA (July 27, 2017) | Earlier this month, Sen. Bill Heath (R – Bremen) was elected President of the Executive Council of the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses (NASC). The NASC is a program of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation (CSF). NASC provides the platform for members to protect and advance hunting, recreational angling and shooting, trapping and professional fish and wildlife management in state legislatures around the country.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support of my esteemed colleagues on the Executive Council,” said Sen. Heath. “Without question, the NASC program has done more to protect and advance our time-honored sporting traditions than any other organization in recent years. I am eager to carry on this strong legacy to ensure that future generations of sportsmen and women can enjoy our sporting traditions which are not just a passion for me, but are in fact a way of life.”

The Executive Council of NASC is made up of a national group of state sportsmen-legislators who are elected by their colleagues to serve a two-year term. NASC acts as a framework of support between state caucuses which is critical to the successful advancement of pro-sportsmen policies across the nation. Their mission is to help provide direction for the program and to assist CSF with policy development, sportsmen’s community engagement, program administration and media outreach throughout the country.