The polls are open over in Rockmart for the Polk School District Board of Education District 6 runoff between interim board member Judy Wiggins and local business owner Chris Culver.

The pair received the most votes in the November special election that also included Carolyn Williams, but neither garnered a majority to win outright.

The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7:00 p.m. tonight.

WGAA Radio will post the results on our website once they are posted.