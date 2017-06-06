Rome Comeback Falls Short in 8-7 Loss

MEDIA RELEASE

Rome held the lead until the fifth inning, when Ty Moore and Alexis Bastardo both collect RBI singles to give the Power the 2-1 advantage. West Virginia then added two more in the sixth inning on a two run single by Kevin Mahala to increase the lead to 4-1. The Braves then came back with two runs in the bottom half on a two run double by Lucas Herbert, but still trailed 4-3. However, in the seventh inning Rome knotted it back up at 4-4 thanks to a sacrifice fly by Cristian Pache. The tie did not last long though, as the Power plated three more runs in the eighth inning and retook the lead 7-4. West Virginia then added one more in the ninth inning and appeared to be ready to run away with the victory. Rome wouldn’t lie down and plated two runs in the ninth on a Pache double, and soon after scored him on a Brett Cumberland RBI single to cut the lead to 8-7. However, the rally came up just short as a groundout in the next at bat ended the game and gave West Virginia the victory.

Matt Frawley (3-1) picks up the win for West Virginia while Thomas Burrows (3-3) suffers the loss for Rome. Mike Wallace (1) picks up the save.

Rome will now begin a seven game road trip starting in Augusta and will return home on June 13.