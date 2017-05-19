Rockmart High School principal Wesley Cupp transferred to Eastside; job currently open

The top administrator position at Rockmart High School is now vacant after it was announced this week that Wesley Cupp would be moved from the high school to the principal job at Eastside Elementary School.

According to Polk School District Superintendent Greg Teems, Phil Wood resigned as principal of Eastside effective at the end of the school year.

The transfer was announced during faculty meetings at both schools on Thursday.

Cupp has served as RHS principal since April 2015, when he was transferred from Northside Elementary School when former principal DeAnna Williams resigned as Rockmart High School’s principal.

Teems said that the board decided to transfer Cupp because they felt we would be a better fit at Eastside.

The board has not yet decided on whether to fill the position internally or seek someone from the outside, according to Teems.