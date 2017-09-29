SUSPECT CAPTURED: Polk PD officer shot and killed; another injured

UPDATED:

Police have captured the man accused of firing at two Polk County Police Officers Friday morning, killing one and injuring another.

Seth Brandon Spangler was taken into custody at about 2:50 p.m. Friday afternoon.

We hope to learn more information later this afternoon.

A Polk County Police officer is dead and another injured after a shooting near Santa Claus Road and Cave Spring Road.

According to a post from Twitter from the GBI,”they are searching for Seth Brandon Spangler, a white male, 5’8″, 130 lbs., brown eyes, brown hair, in area of 123 Santa Claus Road, Cedartown, Polk County, GA. He is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities are saying that he should not be approached. Police are asking for any information to be passed onto 911.”

The identity of the officers have not been released pending notification of the family of the deceased.

Floyd County authorities told the Polk County Standard Journal that a female is in custody and Spangler who was wearing a backpack is still at large.

Almost 100 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene.

Residents in the John Redding, Santa Clause, and Cave Spring Road area have been advised to stay in their homes and lock their doors as the search for Spangler continues.