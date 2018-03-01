Polk County Schools on lockdown due to “potential threat of school violence”

UPDATE from City of Cedartown: According to Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome:

Earlier this morning, police were made aware of a SnapChat message which threatened violence against Polk County schools. Chief Newsome said police immediately responded to the situation. THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT. As a precaution, police from all departments across the county have been stationed at every school in the Polk School District, Newsome said.

Again, THERE IS NO ACTIVE THREAT. Police are currently investigating the situation.

UPDATE: From Rockmart Police Department: ALL SCHOOLS HAVE BEEN PLACED ON A CODE BLUE ALERT (SOFT LOCK DOWN). WE ARE CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A THREAT THAT WAS POSTED VIA SNAPCHAT. ALL STUDENTS ARE IN THEIR CLASSROOMS AT THIS TIME. PLEASE DO NOT GO TO THE SCHOOL TO TRY TO PICK UP YOUR STUDENT AS THEY WILL NOT BE RELEASED.

EARLIER: Polk County Schools are currently on lockdown, according to Superintendent Laurie Atkins. According to a statement from the superintendent, “We are receiving notification from several students that there is a potential threat of school violence. We have currently issued a Code Blue for all schools. Code Blue places schools in Lockdown Mode. Students will not be allowed to leave campus, and visitors will not be allowed to enter any building at this time. Law enforcement is currently investigating this matter. We will send updates with further information.”