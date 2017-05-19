Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo set for June 10

The annual Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo is coming up on Saturday, June 10 from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Kenview Farms, located on Highway 113 between Rockmart and Taylorsville.

The fishing rodeo is for kids ages 15 and younger and is limited to 1 rod per child, no minnows, and an 8 fish limit per child.

There will be hourly drawings, free refreshments, and free t-shirts for the first 500 kids.

For more information on the 2017 Polk County Kids Fishing Rodeo, like them on Facebook at POLK COUNTY KID’S FISHING RODEO.