One Person Confirmed Dead After Falling From Little River Falls

From WEIS Radio

According to Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton, a man in his late 50’s was fatally injured at around 12:00 noon Tuesday at Little River Falls.

The victim, reportedly a resident of Georgia, was apparently taking photographs when he slipped and fells approximately 65 feet to his death. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s, Rescue Personnel, the DeKalb Ambulance Service and the Coroner’s Office from DeKalb and Cherokee Counties responded to the scene.

We’ll have additional details as soon as it is released.