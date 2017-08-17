More information on Wednesday tense standoff situation on Morgan Valley Rd.

From Polk County Police Department

On Wednesday August 16, 2017 Police were dispatched to the area of Hillside drive on Morgan Valley Road in Rockmart in reference to someone shooting across a field from a house in the direction of the neighbor who was working on his tractor.

The neighbor ducked behind his tractor and called 911.

Officers arrived on scene and began trying to figure out the location and identity of the person shooting.

The roadway was shut down to protect the motoring public from harm.

The Floyd County S.W.A.T. Team was requested and arrived on scene to assist.

The person firing the weapon was identified as Jamie Ogle of 900 Morgan Valley Road.

A phone number was found for Mr. Ogle and Law Enforcement began trying to call him. After approximatley 2 hours Mr. Ogle called Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats and surrendered without incident to authorities.

Mr. Ogle stated during his interview that he was not trying to shoot anyone that he relieves stress by shooting his guns.

Mr. Ogle was also intoxicated.

Mr. Ogle was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Reckless Conduct and discharging a firearm near or at a public roadway.

Thank you to the Floyd County S.W.A.T. Team, the Georgia State Patrol and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.

There was great team work displayed during a very tense and dangerous situation.

No one was injured during the incident.