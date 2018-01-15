Man indicted on vehicular homicide charge

WRGA

A Muscadine, Alabama man has been indicted by a Floyd County Grand Jury on vehicular homicide charges in connection with a wreck that claimed the life of a Cedartown man back in June.

According to previous reports, a dump truck driven by Jesse Adam Ridgeway crossed the center line on Highway 140 about a half mile from Highway 27 and sideswiped an Acura.

The driver of the passenger car, 49-year-old William Chad Lance, was killed.

State troopers said that Ridgeway was texting when the wreck occurred.