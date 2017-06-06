Man found dead on Bells Ferry Road in Bartow County

MEDIA RELEASE/WBHF Radio

According to Sheriff Clark Millsap, on Sunday, June 04, 2017, at approximately 12:46a.m. Bartow County Sheriff’s Office deputies and investigators were dispatched to area of 149 Bells Ferry Road, White, Georgia approximately 2 miles off Hwy 20 in reference to an unknown problem later determined to be a homicide investigation.

The deceased body of an unidentified black male subject was located along the side of the roadway by a passing motorist. The Identity of the subject is unknown at this time.

The subject’s body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab for autopsy and identification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-302-5050 ext. 6030 or 6029.

Previously Posted:

Emergency crews were called Bells Ferry Road Saturday. They reportedly found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. Bartow County Coroner, Joel Guyton said the deceased man did not have identification on his person. The body is being transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab for an autopsy. The case is being handled by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. There are no reports death and our calls have not been returned.