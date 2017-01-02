GSP: Kingston man killed in accident on Ga. 293 Sunday night

MEDIA RELEASE:

On Jan. 1, 2017, at approximately 10:37 p.m., a white Ford pickup was traveling southeast on Ga. 293, west of Law Road, in Bartow County.

The pickup entered a left curve but traveled off the right roadside and struck multiple trees and a fence.

The pickup overturned onto its top.

The driver of the pickup was identified as Robert Burton, 62, of Kingston.

Mr. Burton was dead at the scene.

The passenger was identified as Benjamin Burton, 25, of Kingston.

Benjamin is the son of Robert.

Benjamin was transported to Floyd Medical Center in Rome with minor injuries.

Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts and both sides had airbags deploy.