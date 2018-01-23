Gardhigh murder trial underway

WRGA

Jury selection began Monday morning in the murder trial of Corey Gardhigh.

The Cedartown man is charged with the beating death of 43-year old Paul Grady on South Central Avenue in Lindale in January of 2017.

According to previous reports, Floyd County Police Department responded to what was initially reported as a shooting.

On arrival, it was determined that a shooting had not occurred however officers did locate a victim at the scene with an obvious head injury from what appeared to be an assault.

Grady was transported to Floyd Medical Center where he died about a week later.

The charge of aggravated battery against Gardhigh was upgraded to murder.