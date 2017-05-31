Decision in shooting death coming this summer

By: Kevin Myrick (Polk County Standard Journal)
The shooting of an Aragon man in March by a Georgia State Patrolman during a traffic stop remains in the hands of the Tallapoosa Circuit District Attorney, who said he expects to make a decision early this summer.
District Attorney Jack Browning said he was waiting to get some more information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and have a full case file on his desk before he made any decisions about the case.
Now that he has that information, he said that decision will be coming soon.