“Christmas on the Silver Screen” selected for this year’s parade theme

Annual parade is planned for Thursday, December 7, at 6 p.m. in Downtown Cedartown

Cedartown, Ga. – September 14, 2017– The annual Cedartown Christmas Parade is ready to bring silver screen Christmas classics right through Historic Downtown Cedartown – all that’s needed is resident participation.

“The participation in last year’s Christmas parade was fantastic and we want to continue that community spirit and participation with this year’s parade,” said Heather Mason, human resources director for the City of Cedartown and a Cedartown Christmas parade committee member. “Our theme for this year lends itself to a lot of variety and creativity. With Cedartown having been a filming location for several movies and now, a television series, we wanted to build on that excitement,” Mason said.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas on the Silver Screen.” Residents, church groups and local organizations that plan to participate and be eligible for parade prize money should decorate their float accordingly. “Classic movies like ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” could be options as well as modern movies like “Polar Express,” “A Christmas Story,” and “Home Alone.” Get creative and have fun with it,” Mason said.

The parade is planned for Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. with a rain date of Friday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

Prizes will be awarded in three categories and all entries will be judged based on the theme. Category one will be a church division with a $500 first place prize, a $300 second place prize and a $200 third place prize. Category two will be an open division with a $500 first place prize, a $300 second place prize and a $200 third place prize. Category three is “Most Outstanding” with only a first-place award of $500.

Applications to enter the parade and a list of rules and regulations can be accessed at www.cedartowngeorgia.gov. Applications can be picked up in person at City Hall, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The deadline to enter is Monday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m.