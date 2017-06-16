Body found behind Rockmart grocery store Thursday

Police are investigating the death of a woman found in a tent behind the Ingles grocery store in Rockmart.

According to Rockmart Police Chief Keith Sorrells, the woman was found at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon in a tent behind the grocery store.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Polk County Coroner Tony Brazier pronounced the woman dead at the scene at 4:40 p.m.

No cause of death has yet been determined.

Her body is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for a full autopsy.

Chief Sorrells said that there was no obvious signs of foul play.