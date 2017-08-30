Additional dogs found at Puckett Road residence in Cedartown

MEDIA REPORTS

As part of an animal cruelty investigation, Polk County Police executed a search warrant at a residence in Cedartown and find 35 more dogs.

On Monday police arrested Devecio Ranard Rowland after a tip led to the discovery of 70 dogs in deplorable living conditions on Cashtown Road in the Aragon area.

According to Polk Police, they then searched Rowland’s current residence on Puckett Road in Cedartown, where they found 35 more dogs, also in bad shape and being abused.

Rowland was previously arrested back in 2010 on similar charges, along with three other individuals in an alleged dog fighting ring.

At that time, 33 dogs were found on the property.