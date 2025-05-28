Youth Wrestling Camp – Sign Up!

Georgia’s congressional delegation calls truce to collaborate on national attraction for state ATLANTA – After more than a century of trying, Georgia may soon get its first national park, as the state’s congressional delegation puts aside partisan differences to upgrade the status of ancient mounds in Macon. That city, long a champion of promoting Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park into a major national attraction, has already begun […]

Judge stays disqualification of Daniel Blackman from PSC ballot ATLANTA – A Fulton County Superior Court judge has issued an injunction staying enforcement of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s order disqualifying Daniel Blackman from next month’s state Public Service Commission (PSC) Democratic Primary ballot. Raffensperger ruled on Wednesday that Blackman failed to prove he had established residence inside PSC District 3 at least […]

Wellstar planning new hospital in Acworth ATLANTA – The Marietta-based Wellstar Health System is planning to build a 230-bed hospital in Acworth. Wellstar has filed a letter of intent with the Georgia Department of Community Health, the first step toward obtaining a certificate of need (CON) for the project, the company announced Thursday. Wellstar Health System President and CEO Candice Saunders […]

State lawmakers hear about obstacles to cancer care ATLANTA – Cancer care is hard to come by in rural Georgia, as the medical payments system squeezes smaller service providers amid traditional challenges such as rising costs and inadequate transportation, state lawmakers learned Thursday. A special committee of the House of Representatives is traveling the state to hear about access to cancer care, starting […]

More candidates consider run for lieutenant governor ATLANTA – The race to succeed Republican Burt Jones as Georgia’s next lieutenant governor is heating up, with multiple leading state senators considering the position. Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, opened a door to run on Thursday, registering his intent to raise campaign contributions. As the Senate’s president pro tempore, he is only one notch […]

Georgia Democrats repeat call for clarification on abortion law ATLANTA – Democratic leaders in the General Assembly Thursday reiterated a request they made nearly two weeks ago for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr to issue a formal legal opinion clarifying the rights of pregnant women under the state’s strict abortion law. Democrats criticized the Living Infants and Fairness Equality (LIFE) Act Republican Gov. Brian […]

Changing of the guard coming to Emory University ATLANTA – A former chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court will take over as interim president at Emory University to allow the current president to become the school’s chancellor. Leah Ward Sears, who served on the high court for 17 years, has been a member of Emory’s Board of Trustees since 2010. She will […]

PSC hopeful Daniel Blackman tossed from ballot ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Wednesday disqualified state Public Service Commission (PSC) candidate Daniel Blackman from next month’s Democratic Primary ballot. In a ruling that upheld a decision an administrative law judge handed down on Tuesday, Raffensperger declared that Blackman failed to prove he had established residence inside PSC District 3 at […]

University of West Georgia getting new president ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia Board of Regents voted Wednesday to name Christopher “Mike” Johnson as the sole finalist for president of the University of West Georgia (UWG). Johnson, currently serving as chief of staff at the University of Houston, will succeed the Carrollton school’s interim President, Ashwani Monga, whose permanent role is […]