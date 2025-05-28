Youth Wrestling Camp – Sign Up!

Join us for three fun-filled days of Wrestling Camp where the little Dawgs can pin down the passion
Camp Dates: June 9th- June 12th
Time: 9am- 12pm
Location: Cedartown Middle School Gym
Camp Awards: June 11th at 11:30am (family & friends welcome!)
REGISTER NOW: https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSff…/viewform…
GoFan Link: https://gofan.co/event/3605858?schoolId=GA4883
Registering and paying through GoFan helps us better prepare and guarantees your camper’s spot!
T-shirt included with 3 day camp purchase!
More Information:
Jeff Collier
770-324-3243
jeff.collier@polk.k12.ga.us
