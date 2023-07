Monthly health insurance premiums for nearly 2 million Californians expected to rise next year California state officials believe monthly insurance premiums for nearly 1.7 million residents will rise by an average of 9.6% next year.

'Jeopardy!' delays new episodes after protests from former players abiding by writers strike "Jeopardy!" will not be going forward with its Tournament of Champions after multiple players publicly refused to participate due to the writers strike.

Plane crashes fighting raging wildfires in southern Greece tragedy A firefighting air force plane attempting to douse raging wildfires in southern Greece crashed Tuesday, killing two pilots aboard, according to reports.

Buffalo medical school hit with civil-rights complaint over summer program that prefers non-White applicants The Equal Protection Project filed a federal civil-rights complaint against SUNY's Buffalo School of Medicine's summer program that give preference to non-White students.