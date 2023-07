Bobcat that attacked sleeping camper in Connecticut tests positive for rabies Wildlife officials in Connecticut said the bobcat that was killed after attacking a sleeping adult camper has tested positive for rabies.

Biden admin again increases number of migrants allowed into US via controversial app The Department of Homeland Security says it will allow up to 1,450 migrants a day into the U.S. via the use of the controversial CBP One app, which schedules appointments.

HOME OF THE BRAVE: As patriotism nears record lows, this North Carolina community targets proud Americans Brock Fankhauser, the founder of a North Carolina retiree community called 1776 Gastonia, shared why he decided to develop a community that targets patriots.

Top Republicans raise alarm on Biden's power plant regs: 'Growing risks to electric reliability' Top Republicans on the Senate panels overseeing energy and environment issues are warning that President Biden's power plant crackdown could accelerate grid issues.