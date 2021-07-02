Youth Summerfest & Church Olympics 2021

U.S. forces pull out of Bagram Air base in Afghanistan All U.S. forces have been removed from Bagram Airfield, the largest military base in Afghanistan located just north of Kabul, officials told Fox News Thursday. Jennifer Griffin

Sen. John Barrasso: US energy independence is vital – Biden's policies could destroy it In 2019, America celebrated a different kind of independence – energy independence. We should enjoy it while we can. With President Biden in charge, it won’t last long. Sen. John Barrasso

Chicago violence: Infant among 9 people wounded in shootings, raising concerns ahead of July 4 weekend At least 9 people, including two girls -- ages nine and 1-month – were injured Thursday in a pair of shootings on Chicago's South Side, raising concerns ahead of the routinely violent Fourth of July weekend, according to reports. David Aaro

Prince William is ‘furious’ at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle for ‘speaking with the world’s press’: source Despite the alleged royal rift, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex reunited to honor what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday. Stephanie Nolasco