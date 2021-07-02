Youth Summerfest & Church Olympics 2021

July 31, 2021
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Bert Wood Complex
Drive-thru to pick up backpacks & sack lunches!
Clothing available for all ages in the log cabin.
WE WILL BE OBSERVING SOCIAL DISTANCING!
