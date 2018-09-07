Youth Night – Grace Baptist Church – September 23

Youth Night
“You’re Invited to Worship with Us!”
When: September 23, 2018 at 6:00
Where: Grace Baptist Church
Who: James Minter (Preaching) and Dalton Dover and Vance Stiles (Singing)
