The Youth of Friendly Baptist Church are hosting a car wash and yard sale!
September 21, 2019
CAR WASH
Advance Auto Parts
8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
YARD SALE
113 Plantation Avenue
(behind Advance Auto Parts)
