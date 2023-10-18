Support our children through Ferst Readers!

Now through Nov. 30.

Our community is coming together to support literacy growth and enrichment. You can vote as many times as you want for as many characters as you want! You can find the characters on Social Media, Instagram etc. Each vote is $5.00. It costs $42.00 to send books to a child each month for a year.

Ferst Readers’ mission is “strengthening communities by providing quality books and literacy resources for children and their families to use at home during the earliest stages of development.”

Why Is Our Program Important?

61% of low-income families do not have a single book suitable for a child.

The single most significant factor influencing a child’s early educational success is an introduction to books and being read to at home prior to beginning school.

Children who have not already developed some basic literacy practices when they enter school are three to four times more likely to drop out in later years.

The only behavior measure that correlates significantly with reading scores is the number of books in the home.

We have 1 museum director, 3 retired educators, 1 sign language interpreter, 6 current educators, 1 exec director, 1 public information officer, 1 deputy sheriff, 2 retired entrepreneurs, 1 school superintendent, 2 insurance agents, 1 mayor, 1 city commissioner and 1 cruise planner in our contest!.💖

http://ferstreaders.org