Young Georgia Authors Contest

Ossoff, Warnock oppose Republican-backed spending bill ATLANTA – Georgia’s two Democratic U.S. senators voted Friday against advancing a temporary spending bill to keep the federal government open through September, charging Republicans with ramming through a harmful “continuing resolution” without consulting Democrats. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, however, were on the losing side, as nine Senate Democrats and one independent joined […]

Growing frustration with smartphones could lead to statewide ban in Georgia schools ATLANTA – A societal backlash against the dizzying distraction of smartphones has gained momentum in the General Assembly, where legislation to ban the devices in schools remains in play after last week’s deadline to move bills between chambers. House Bill 340, which passed the state House of Representatives with broad bipartisan support, would prohibit student […]

GBI seeks expansion of subpoena powers ATLANTA – The Georgia Bureau of Investigations would have expanded authority to compel telecommunications and internet companies to divulge subscriber information under legislation moving through the state legislature. House Bill 161 could soon get the nod for a vote by the Senate, after the House of Representatives approved it by a wide bipartisan margin last […]

Tort reform pros and cons aired out under Gold Dome ATLANTA – Both sides of the controversial tort reform issue got their say at the Georgia Capitol Thursday, not on either the state House or Senate floors but in the hallways under the Gold Dome. A group of business owners held a news conference Thursday morning to endorse legislation Gov. Brian Kemp has singled out […]

Georgia unemployment holds steady in January ATLANTA – Georgia’s unemployment rate held steady in January at 3.6%, despite declines in jobs, the size of the state’s labor force, and the number of employed. The jobless rate in the Peach State in February was four-tenths of a point lower than the national unemployment rate. “Georgia’s economy is built for the future, but […]

Legislature considers increased compensation for families of teachers killed at school ATLANTA – A Georgia Senate committee advanced legislation Wednesday that would double the amount of money that families of teachers and other public school employees would receive when their loved ones are killed at school. House Bill 105 would double to $150,000 the compensation for victims of violence “in the line of duty,” putting it […]

State House OKs $37.7 billion fiscal ’26 budget ATLANTA – The Georgia House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed Gov. Brian Kemp’s $37.7 billion fiscal 2026 state budget Tuesday, a spending plan that prioritizes prisons and education. The budget, which cleared the House 171-4, is smaller than the record $40.5 billion fiscal 2025 mid-year budget lawmakers passed last week, which used $2.7 billion of the […]

Ashes to ashes, dust to dust; Georgia legislature considers alternative path for corpses ATLANTA – Legislation that would regulate an alternative method for disposing of the dead is moving through the Georgia General Assembly, leaving astonished lawmakers in its wake. “You’re blowing my mind here today because I didn’t know this was allowed,” said Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, chairman of a committee that heard Senate Bill 241 last […]

Legislation would make the driver’s license on a smartphone official for Georgia police ATLANTA – Drivers in Georgia would be able to leave home without their wallet, so long as they bring their smartphone, if legislation that seeks to require police to accept a digital version of drivers’ licenses becomes law. House Bill 296 passed the Georgia House of Representatives by a wide bipartisan majority last week, and […]