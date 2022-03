Maryland official confused for actor Will Smith gets Twitter hate over Oscars slap Actor Will Smith drew plenty of attention for storming the stage during the Oscars award ceremony and slapping host Chris Rock, some of that backlash is spilling over onto a Maryland state lawmaker of the same name. Ronn Blitzer

Seton Hall has eyes on Shaheen Holloway after Saint Peter's run: report Shaheen Holloway, the darling head coach of Saint Peter’s men’s basketball, is reportedly on the path to taking the Seton Hall job before the start of the 2022-23 season. Ryan Gaydos

NBC News mum after being accused of editing image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas NBC News has not responded to claims it altered an image of controversial swimmer transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas. Brian Flood

Pandemic Politics: GOP urges Dems to use unspent money from American Rescue Plan for COVID-19 funding The Biden administration is seeking new COVID money. The White House says without it, there are no funds to distribute a potential fourth booster, or for free tests, therapeutics and vaccines. Chad Pergram