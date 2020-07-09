WORLDVIEW BAPTIST CHURCH CHILDCARE CENTER HAS REOPENED!!

Worldview Baptist Church Childcare is Quality Rated and licensed by Bright from the Start, Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning. We offer full day, developmentally appropriate, Christian based care for children ages birth – 4 years, and afterschool care for children up to age 12.

We are now accepting applications for new enrollment in the following classrooms: birth-1 year ($105.00/week), 1 year olds ($100.00/week), 2 year olds ($100.00/week),

3 and 4 year old Preschool ($100.00/week or $250.00/month PS hours only), and after school care ($50.00/week). Please contact us at 770-748-5296, 770-856-6837, or

706-506-3454 for more information.