Word of Life Ministry and ESOL

July 29, 2022

August 10th at 6pm

at Second Baptist Church, Cedartown

We will kick off our Word of Life Ministry (K-12th Grades) on Wednesday, August 10th at 6:30pm.

English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes will be available on Wednesdays.

There will be an opportunity to register for both ministries at the kick-off event.

We will have games, massive inflatables, and a hot dog meal on Aug. 10th.

You can pre-register for Word of Life at

http://www.sbcedartown.org