Word of Life Ministry and ESOL July 29, 2022 Community News, Local Events 0 August 10th at 6pm at Second Baptist Church, Cedartown We will kick off our Word of Life Ministry (K-12th Grades) on Wednesday, August 10th at 6:30pm. English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes will be available on Wednesdays. There will be an opportunity to register for both ministries at the kick-off event. We will have games, massive inflatables, and a hot dog meal on Aug. 10th. You can pre-register for Word of Life at http://www.sbcedartown.org