Sandersville Railroad wins eminent domain case ATLANTA – The Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) voted Wednesday to let Sandersville Railroad Co. condemn 43 acres of privately owned land in Sparta through eminent domain. The unanimous vote upheld a recommendation from a hearing officer last spring to make way for a spur the freight rail line plans to use to ship locally […]

Investors want Chemours to stay out of Okefenokee ATLANTA – Two years ago, chemical producer The Chemours Company stated publicly it had no plans to mine titanium near the environmentally fragile Okefenokee Swamp. Now, 20 investors representing nearly $700 billion in assets are asking Chemours to make that commitment permanent. A letter spearheaded by mutual fund company Green Century Capital Management and signed […]

Democrats appeal decision adding two minor candidates to Georgia presidential ballot ATLANTA – The Democratic Party of Georgia is appealing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision last week to include independent Cornel West and socialist Claudia De la Cruz on Georgia’s presidential ballot. In putting West and De la Cruz on the Nov. 5 ballot, Raffensperger overruled an initial decision by an administrative law judge to […]

Ex-Hall County solicitor general admits pocketing public funds ATLANTA – Former Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard pleaded guilty Friday to unlawfully using funds from the county and the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia (PAC) to cover personal expenditures. Woodard was charged with one count of unprofessional conduct for claiming a number of travel expenditures for which she was not entitled and misusing […]

Georgia Power biomass projects spark opposition ATLANTA – An energy supply resource generally considered renewable and in plentiful supply in Georgia is running into opposition from environmental groups. Atlanta-based Georgia Power is seeking approval from the state Public Service Commission (PSC) to buy about 80 megawatts of electricity from three plants in South Georgia that burn wood pellets and other forms […]

Harris wraps South Georgia campaign swing with Savannah rally ATLANTA – Vice President Kamala Harris capped a two-day campaign swing through South Georgia late Thursday afternoon with a rally in Savannah. The newly minted Democratic presidential nominee pulled no punches in describing the race against Republican former President Donald Trump as an uphill battle. “This is going to be a tight race until the […]

Six presidential candidates on Georgia ballot ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger Thursday finalized a list of six presidential candidates whose names will appear on the state’s ballot Nov 5. Besides former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, Georgia voters will get a choice of four other third-party and independent candidates. […]

Middle Georgia man convicted in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol ATLANTA – A Middle Georgia man has been convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Michael Bradley, 50, of Forsyth was found guilty in federal court of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses including civil […]

Georgia Power teeing up four battery storage projects ATLANTA – Georgia Power will build battery energy storage systems (BESS) at four sites across the state, adding 500 megawatts of electrical generating capacity to help meet a growing demand for power primarily by large industrial customers. Battery storage is among a variety of power generation sources state energy regulators approved last April as part […]