Winter weather closings/cancellations – January 16

January 15, 2022 Area News, Local News, News Desk 0

If your organization is closing or cancelling services for Sunday, please email us at info@wgaaradio.com. Be sure to tell us your name and affiliation with your organization.

Churches:

  • Victory Baptist ChurchDue to impending weather conditions, all services and life groups are cancelled for tomorrow.
  • Connect Baptist ChurchDue to uncertain weather conditions Connect Baptist Church will Cancel tomorrow service . Please pray 🙏 for our church there is a lot of our members are sick with Covid as well. Please stay safe.
  • New Hope Fellowship Church – Due to cold and freezing weather conditions, we are canceling all services for January 16, along with all our evening home groups as well.
  • Friendship Baptist Church (Cave Spring Rd) will be cancelling services tomorrow
  • First Baptist Church Cedartown – Due to impending weather conditions, Sunday School & Morning Worship have been cancelled for tomorrow.
  • County Line Baptist Church (Vinson Mtn. Rd) – services canceled
  • Van Wert Baptist Church – services canceled
  • Emmanuel Baptist Church (Rockmart) – canceled due to weather
  • Collard Valley Baptist Church – in person services canceled, online only at 11 am
  • Mountain Home Baptist Church – closed Sunday due to weather
  • Wimberly Hill Baptist Church – no services on Sunday due to expected weather conditions
  • Anna Kresge Memorial United Methodist Church – cancelling Sunday School, worship service, and board meeting schedule for Jan. 12
  • Mt. Zion East Baptist Church – services canceled
  • Aragon Baptist Church – services canceled
  • Pine Bower Baptist Church – services canceled due to weather
  • Cedartown First United Methodist Church – Due to the possibility of severe cold and freezing weather, and out of an abundance of caution, we will be canceling all church activities for Sunday, January 16th
  • Second Baptist Church (Cedartown) – Due to the threat of inclement winter weather, we will not have in-person services or activities tomorrow at Second Baptist.
    We will have an online service available at 11am on Facebook, Twitter, and www.sbcedartown.org.
  • Cedartown Congregational Holiness Church – is cancelling all services for Sunday
  • First Presbyterian Church – services canceled for Sunday, Jan. 16
  • Morning View Baptist Church – no services Sunday
  • Pleasant Hill Baptist Church – no services
  • Cowboy House of Praise – cancelling services on Sunday
  • Friendly Baptist Church – church cancelled on Sunday
  • New Prospect Baptist Church – services cancelled
  • Harmony Baptist Church – no services