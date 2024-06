Albany State to get interim president next month Lawrence Drake II ATLANTA – University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue has named a former interim president at a historically Black university in Florida to serve as interim president at Albany State University. Lawrence Drake II will succeed current Albany State President Marion Ross Fedrick on July 1, when she leaves to become executive […]

Kemp heading to Korea on trade mission Gov. Brian Kemp (center) with officials from Hyundai Motor Group at the 2022 groundbreaking of the Korean automaker’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant in Bryan County. ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp are leading a trade mission to the Republic of Korea. Georgia’s first couple is leaving Tuesday and returning next week […]

Republican congressmen tour mail-processing center plagued by delays ATLANTA – Three Republicans from Georgia’s congressional delegation got a first-hand look Monday at what’s being done to improve mail processing at the United States Postal Service’s (USPS) regional center in Palmetto. U.S. Reps. Mike Collins of Jackson, Austin Scott of Tifton, and Andrew Clyde of Athens toured the facility less than two weeks after […]

GOP congressional candidate walks off debate stage Chuck Hand (Photo courtesy of Thomasville Times Enterprise) ATLANTA – What began as a debate between the two Republicans who made the June18 runoff in Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District shortly evolved into a monologue. After making an opening statement Sunday evening, construction superintendent Chuck Hand walked off the Georgia Public Broadcasting stage in Midtown Atlanta, […]

Republicans Dugan, Jack square off in 3rd Congressional District debate ATLANTA – The two Republicans who made the June 18 primary runoff in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District agreed on more issues than they disagreed on during a debate Sunday sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club. Former state Sen. Mike Dugan and Brian Jack, an aide to former President Donald Trump, agreed on the need to […]

General Assembly expected to revisit coroner pay ATLANTA – Legislation offering significant pay raises to coroners in Georgia passed the state House of Representatives overwhelmingly this year but ran out of time to get through the Georgia. Senate. But supporters say the need is urgent, and they’re planning to raise the issue again when the General Assembly convenes under the Gold Dome […]

Anti-Trump Republicans urging Supreme Court to reject immunity bid ATLANTA – A group of conservative Republicans opposed to Donald Trump released a $2 million ad campaign in Georgia and 11 other states Friday urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the former president’s bid for “absolute immunity” from prosecution. The campaign by Republicans for the Rule of Law features testimonials from more than 25 […]

Longtime administrator sole finalist for Augusta University president Russell Keen ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia Board of Regents Thursday named a veteran of the university system as the sole finalist for president of Augusta University. Russell Keen has worked in the system for the last 22 years, including the last nine years as the university’s executive vice president for administration and […]

Burt Jones: Economic worries will help Trump win back presidency JEKYLL ISLAND – Inflation will drive support for former President Donald Trump’s bid to return to the White House, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones predicted Thursday. “2020 was the personality vote,” Jones, the first Georgia elected official to back Trump’s first campaign for president in 2015, said during a luncheon speech at the Georgia Press Association’s […]