What It’s Really All About (Unwrap the true meaning with us this Christmas) – Cedartown First United Methodist Church – Nov. 28 through Dec. 24

www.cedartownfumc.org, 770-748-4731

Join us for Christmas Services – Peace and joy. A star and a manger. You’re invited to join us as we gather together to experience the real gift of Christmas, the unconditional love God gave the world all those years ago.

Don’t be alone this Christmas Season! Come and be a part of a community seeking God and desiring to share Him with others! The best gift you may receive could quite possibly be the one that changes your life! We look forward to seeing you and your family as we experience the real gift of Christmas!

Hanging of the Greens – Nov. 28th @ 7 pm (Chili Cook-off at 6 pm)

Choir Christmas Concert – Dec. 9th @ 11 am

Blue Christmas Service – Dec. 20th @ 7 pm (for those struggling with the JOY of this season)

Childrens Christmas Program – Dec. 23rd @ 11 am

Christmas Eve Services – Dec. 24th @ 6 pm Service of Lessons & Carols, 11 pm Candlelight and Holy Communion

Cedartown First United Methodist Church, 201 Wissahickon Avenue, Cedartown, GA